Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met Friday with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. General Aroldo Lázaro to discuss the escalating situation in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes.



Lázaro briefed Rajji on the peacekeeping mission’s recent activities and its monitoring of violations of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



He also highlighted ongoing coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese army, praising the strong working relationship between the two.



Lázaro invited the minister to visit UNIFIL positions in the south, while Rajji reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the mission’s role and thanked UNIFIL for its efforts in maintaining stability.



He also underscored the importance of enabling UNIFIL to fully carry out its duties under the current mandate, which is up for renewal this August.