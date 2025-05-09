Lebanon's FM discusses southern tensions with UNIFIL chief, backs mission's mandate

Lebanon News
09-05-2025 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s FM discusses southern tensions with UNIFIL chief, backs mission&#39;s mandate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's FM discusses southern tensions with UNIFIL chief, backs mission's mandate

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met Friday with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. General Aroldo Lázaro to discuss the escalating situation in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes.

Lázaro briefed Rajji on the peacekeeping mission’s recent activities and its monitoring of violations of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

He also highlighted ongoing coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese army, praising the strong working relationship between the two.

Lázaro invited the minister to visit UNIFIL positions in the south, while Rajji reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the mission’s role and thanked UNIFIL for its efforts in maintaining stability.

He also underscored the importance of enabling UNIFIL to fully carry out its duties under the current mandate, which is up for renewal this August.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Youssef Rajji

UNIFIL

Aroldo Lázaro

Israel

Strikes

LBCI Next
PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation
Lebanon ready for Emirati return amid tightened airport security, interior minister says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Lebanon's Environment Minister discusses ministry's digital transformation initiative with UNDP official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Saudi Arabia backs Lebanon's measures to safeguard security and address UNIFIL attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-05

Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Lebanon ready for Emirati return amid tightened airport security, interior minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Georges Kettaneh tells LBCI: Lebanese Red Cross fully prepared but warns of declining international support amid global crises

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06

Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Candidate registration closes for municipal and mukhtar elections in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon under fire: Details unfold on the wave of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
World News
12:13

White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More