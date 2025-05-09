News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release
Lebanon News
09-05-2025 | 06:52
Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release
In response to a unified legislative proposal submitted by 16 Lebanese diaspora groups from various countries around the world, nine members of the Lebanese Parliament-Michel Douaihy, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Georges Okais, Osama Saad, Adib Abdel Massih, Faisal Sayegh, Neemat Frem, Hagop Terzian, and Ahmad El-Kheir submitted a draft law on Friday, May 9, 2025, to amend certain provisions of Law 44/2017 regarding the election of members of Parliament.
This proposal aims to allow non-resident Lebanese citizens to exercise their voting rights in their original electoral districts, as was the case in the most recent elections. It seeks to cancel the six parliamentary seats currently reserved for expatriates, thereby affirming the principle of full political equality between resident and non-resident Lebanese citizens.
As of the issuance of this statement, several parliamentary blocs and independent MPs have announced their public support for this proposal. Notable supporters include Paula Yacoubian, Halime Kaakour, Najat Saliba, Mark Daou, Melhem Khalaf, Elias Jarade, Yassin Yassin, Cynthia Zarazir, Waddah Sadek, and Ihab Matar. The number of MPs backing the amendment now totals approximately 50, reflecting a growing momentum in Parliament and highlighting the importance of correcting the representational imbalance affecting the Lebanese diaspora.
The initiating diaspora groups have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing efforts through engagement and coordination with all MPs and parliamentary blocs to bolster support and ensure the adoption of this amendment, which restores rightful political recognition to Lebanese expatriates as a vital component of national and political life.
Initiating Diaspora Groups: The Lebanese Diaspora Network, Lebanese Overseas Diaspora Association, World Lebanese Cultural Union, Kollouna Irada, Lebanese Forum in Europe, United Expatriates, Council of Lebanese Executives, Lebanese Citizens Around the World, Sawti, Lebanese Diaspora Movement, Change Lebanon, Collectif Libanais de France, Lebanese National Alliance, Latin American Center for Lebanese Studies, Team Hope, Our New Lebanon.
Lebanon
Diaspora
Electoral
Law
Expatriates
Voting
Elections
