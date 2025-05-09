Lebanon ready for Emirati return amid tightened airport security, interior minister says

Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar said Friday that holding municipal elections was meant to send a clear message from Lebanon’s new administration to the international community about its seriousness in fulfilling democratic commitments.



Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate, al-Hajjar stressed the elections were designed to be a model of neutrality and transparency.



“We insisted the elections be exemplary, to affirm that neutrality from the authorities is a duty, not a favor,” he said.



He praised the efforts of a wide range of participants—including directors general, military and security leaders, and civil servants—who worked intensively to ensure the elections were fair and transparent.



Al-Hajjar described the upcoming municipal elections in Beirut as “the mother of all battles,” saying the capital’s significance warranted exceptional effort to guarantee voters’ rights and a smooth electoral process.



The minister also noted that the ministry was prepared to support the return of Emirati nationals to Lebanon, highlighting the role of a ministerial committee overseeing security, tourism, economy, and transport.



The committee approved a set of measures at the airport and along access roads in coordination with relevant authorities.



On the issue of Syrian refugee returns, al-Hajjar said preparations are underway to accelerate the process in cooperation with Lebanese ministries, security agencies, international organizations, and the new Syrian government, which has shown interest in expediting return programs.



He cited Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s visit to Damascus and meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and other officials as part of the coordination efforts.



Al-Hajjar also confirmed that a ministerial committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri is working to create conditions that would enable the implementation of a national return plan, supported both domestically and internationally.