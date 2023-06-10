Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, confirmed that June 14th marks the electoral session, where presidential candidates will present themselves, including one of their own. These statements were delivered during the opening ceremony of Tyre's summer activities in 2023.



He stated, "Our candidate is very serious and highly qualified to preserve the Lebanese formula and the constitution, and to safeguard the resistance, one of the most important pillars of our entity, against Israeli aggression and ambitions."



He added, "Our candidate is qualified not only to preserve coexistence but also to protect the Lebanese formula and the entity itself and to counter various divisive projects […] We are waiting to see what will be presented during the session."