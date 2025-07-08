News
Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon
Lebanon News
08-07-2025 | 10:18
Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon
Israel's military claimed Tuesday it had struck a Hamas militant in the Lebanese city of Tripoli in its first strike on the country's north since a November ceasefire ended hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.
"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) struck a key Hamas terrorist in the area of Tripoli in Lebanon," the military claimed in a statement, without providing further details.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Hamas
Strike
Politics
