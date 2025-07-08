Lebanese Army arrests suspect after Beirut armed appearance

The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that after surveillance and tracking operations by the Intelligence Directorate to pursue the armed individuals who appeared during an event in the Zuqaq al-Blat area of Beirut on July 4, 2025, a patrol from the Directorate arrested citizen (A.F.) on the Jezzine–Jbaa road.



He was among the mentioned armed individuals, and a military pistol was found in his possession.



The Army Command confirmed that the seized weapon was handed over and that an investigation has been launched under the supervision of the competent judiciary.