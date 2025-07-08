News
UAE firm delegation meets President Aoun, expresses interest in investing in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08-07-2025
UAE firm delegation meets President Aoun, expresses interest in investing in Lebanon
A delegation from the UAE-based company Resources Investment, led by Mohammed Al-Dhaheri, informed President Joseph Aoun of the company’s interest in supporting key projects in Lebanon.
These include initiatives in the electricity and banking sectors, as well as investments in various development projects to be identified by the Lebanese government.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Arab Emirates
Joseph Aoun
Resources Investment
Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes
Lebanon's health minister approves full medical coverage for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
Lebanon News
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
Lebanon News
President Aoun meets Lebanon's Ambassador and embassy staff during trip to UAE
Lebanon News
President Aoun meets Lebanon's Ambassador and embassy staff during trip to UAE
Lebanon News
President Joseph Aoun meets Iraq's president in Baghdad visit
Lebanon News
President Joseph Aoun meets Iraq's president in Baghdad visit
World News
Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukrainian delegation
World News
Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukrainian delegation
Lebanon News
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
Lebanon News
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
Lebanon News
Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
Lebanon's health minister approves full medical coverage for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
Lebanon's health minister approves full medical coverage for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
Lebanese Army arrests suspect after Beirut armed appearance
Lebanon News
Lebanese Army arrests suspect after Beirut armed appearance
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%
Lebanon News
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Lebanon News
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
World News
UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings
World News
UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings
News Bulletin Reports
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
News Bulletin Reports
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
Lebanon News
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
News Bulletin Reports
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'
Lebanon News
Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'
Lebanon News
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
Lebanon News
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
News Bulletin Reports
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
News Bulletin Reports
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
Lebanon News
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
Lebanon News
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
Lebanon News
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
Lebanon News
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources
Lebanon News
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
