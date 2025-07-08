UAE firm delegation meets President Aoun, expresses interest in investing in Lebanon

Lebanon News
08-07-2025
UAE firm delegation meets President Aoun, expresses interest in investing in Lebanon
0min
UAE firm delegation meets President Aoun, expresses interest in investing in Lebanon

A delegation from the UAE-based company Resources Investment, led by Mohammed Al-Dhaheri, informed President Joseph Aoun of the company’s interest in supporting key projects in Lebanon. 

These include initiatives in the electricity and banking sectors, as well as investments in various development projects to be identified by the Lebanese government.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Arab Emirates

Joseph Aoun

Resources Investment

