Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes

The Israeli military claimed Tuesday that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander and another member in two separate strikes in southern Lebanon.



According to Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, a strike in the town of Deir Kifa killed Ali Abdel Hassan Haidar, described as a commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.



The army alleged that he was involved in several plots against Israeli civilians and military targets, adding that in recent months, he was allegedly working to rebuild Hezbollah's military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.



Two hours after the Deir Kifa strike, the Israeli military said it targeted the village of Beit Lif, killing another Hezbollah member.