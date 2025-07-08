Lebanon's health minister approves full medical coverage for Beirut blast victims

Lebanon’s Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine has approved full medical coverage for those wounded in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, the founding committee representing the victims announced Tuesday.



In a statement, the committee said the decision followed coordination with the Health Ministry and came after it presented detailed accounts of the victims’ ongoing suffering and medical needs.



The ministry also expressed readiness, in collaboration with donor agencies, to provide prosthetics, medical supplies, and additional support, pending parliamentary approval of a draft law submitted by the committee.



The proposed law seeks to grant blast victims the same benefits afforded to wounded Lebanese army personnel.