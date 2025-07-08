Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine KeuchkerianAfter everything Lebanon has been through, poverty has tripled over the past five years, unemployment stands at 45%, and the cost of reconstruction exceeds $11 billion.Yet, instead of expanding social programs, Lebanon has slashed the social and health protection budget — from $6.1 billion in 2017 to just $1.3 billion in 2024.What is worse, most of that money goes to public sector pensions and end-of-service benefits — covering just 2.5% of the population.Even the social programs funded by international donors, which are helping people stay on their feet, face constant threats of suspension.This reality — now in urgent need of change — was outlined in a report by the Institut des Finances Basil Fuleihan. However, the question remains: where can the government obtain the necessary funding?This comes at a time when establishing a social safety net is a key condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for any agreement with Lebanon — based on the need for a clear mechanism to protect the most vulnerable.