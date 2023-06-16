Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon

On Friday June 16, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 4,000 each, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 2,000, and that of gas remained the same.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,650,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,692,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,400,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 840,000