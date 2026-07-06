Lebanon state media says Israeli strike on south kills four, including three women

Lebanon News
06-07-2026 | 07:06
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strike on south kills four, including three women
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strike on south kills four, including three women

Lebanese state media said an Israeli strike on a car in the country's south on Monday killed four people, including three women, despite a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said a school principal, her mother, a foreign female domestic worker and a male Syrian worker were killed when "an Israeli drone targeted the car" they were travelling in as they returned from inspecting their family home in Nabatieh al-Faouqa.


AFP
 

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