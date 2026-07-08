Lebanese Embassy says White House invites President Aoun to meet Trump on July 21

Lebanon’s Embassy in Washington announced that the White House has extended an official invitation to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 21.



According to the embassy, “the invitation reflects the enduring partnership between Lebanon and the United States and provides an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, regional security, and continued U.S. support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and state institutions.”