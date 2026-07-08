Lebanese Embassy says White House invites President Aoun to meet Trump on July 21

Lebanon News
08-07-2026 | 00:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Embassy says White House invites President Aoun to meet Trump on July 21
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Embassy says White House invites President Aoun to meet Trump on July 21

Lebanon’s Embassy in Washington announced that the White House has extended an official invitation to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 21.

According to the embassy, “the invitation reflects the enduring partnership between Lebanon and the United States and provides an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, regional security, and continued U.S. support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and state institutions.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Washington

United States

White House

Joseph Aoun

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Lebanese PM orders follow-up after deadly bus crash involving pilgrims in Syria
Israeli military officials voice doubts over Lebanon framework agreement implementation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-16

Trump to host Iraqi PM at White House in mid-July: US embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Source to LBCI: President Aoun’s visit to Washington confirmed for July 21

LBCI
World News
2026-05-23

Rubio invites India PM Modi to White House: US ambassador

LBCI
World News
2026-05-11

Trump to sign orders to boost beef imports, rebuild cattle herd, White House says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Lebanese PM orders follow-up after deadly bus crash involving pilgrims in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli military officials voice doubts over Lebanon framework agreement implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Lebanon’s framework agreement moves from talks to action — but obstacles remain

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

PM Salam reaffirms commitment to IMF program in meeting with European diplomats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-05-30

Lebanon Finance Ministry clarifies aid figures: $50 million to Social Affairs, broader aid exceeds hundreds of millions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-06

Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-17

PM Salam in Paris for talks on UNIFIL and South Lebanon issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-03

Lebanon says casualties surpass 4,000 since March 2

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli military officials voice doubts over Lebanon framework agreement implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Source to LBCI: President Aoun’s visit to Washington confirmed for July 21

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Lebanon’s framework agreement moves from talks to action — but obstacles remain

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

President Aoun condemns Damascus bombing, says Syria’s stability is tied to Lebanon’s

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

PM Salam reaffirms commitment to IMF program in meeting with European diplomats

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Lebanese PM orders follow-up after deadly bus crash involving pilgrims in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:48

Lebanese Embassy says White House invites President Aoun to meet Trump on July 21

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More