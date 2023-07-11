Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased LBP 1,000, while that of 98 octane fuel remained the same, and the price of diesel increased LBP 1,000, and that of gas increased LBP 5,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,625,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,666,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,419,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 767,000