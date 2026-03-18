Iran president confirms 'assassination' of intelligence minister

Middle East News
18-03-2026 | 11:07
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Iran president confirms &#39;assassination&#39; of intelligence minister
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Iran president confirms 'assassination' of intelligence minister

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Wednesday that Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib had been killed in the war with the U.S. and Israel, blasting a "cowardly assassination."

In a post on X, Pezeshkian did not say who had carried out the attack, but earlier, Israel's defence minister announced that Khatib had been "eliminated."

"The cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues Esmail Khatib, Ali Larijani, and Aziz Nasirzadeh, along with some of their family members and accompanying team, has left us in mourning," he said, referring to Iran's recently killed security chief and defence minister.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

Esmail Khatib

Israel

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