Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets with his Qatari counterpart

In Yarze, the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, met his Qatari counterpart, Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Sahlawi, and discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region.



The meeting took place to bid farewell to Ambassador Bukhari on the occasion of the end of his tenure as the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon.



According to LBCI’s sources, the two parties discussed the preparatory meeting for the upcoming five-party meeting, which will be held in Doha next week.