Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
At the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Lebanon's Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, met with the FCDO Deputy Chief Economist Tom Strachan, in the presence of the British Embassy's Political Advisor, Olivia Campbell.
He also met the Export Finance Managers in the United Kingdom, Jeremy Smith and Sam Crosland.
During these meetings, discussions focused on the economic situation in Lebanon and ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.
Additionally, those who met with Mansouri praised the steps taken by the Central Bank of Lebanon, particularly regarding the cessation of state financing and the unification of the exchange rate.
They emphasized the importance of implementing significant reforms in the Lebanese state and across various sectors.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
FCDO
Banque Du Liban (BDL)
Governor
Wassim Mansouri
Tom Strachan
Olivia Campbell
UK
