Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London

Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 10:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London

At the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Lebanon's Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, met with the FCDO Deputy Chief Economist Tom Strachan, in the presence of the British Embassy's Political Advisor, Olivia Campbell. 

He also met the Export Finance Managers in the United Kingdom, Jeremy Smith and Sam Crosland.

During these meetings, discussions focused on the economic situation in Lebanon and ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. 

Additionally, those who met with Mansouri praised the steps taken by the Central Bank of Lebanon, particularly regarding the cessation of state financing and the unification of the exchange rate. 

They emphasized the importance of implementing significant reforms in the Lebanese state and across various sectors.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

FCDO

Banque Du Liban (BDL)

Governor

Wassim Mansouri

Tom Strachan

Olivia Campbell

UK

LBCI Next
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
Regional engagement: Quintet Committee ambassadors discuss 'next steps' for Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-09

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk affirms: Our mission is to protect Lebanon, not reassure Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08

Financial assistance for 18,647 Lebanese families from South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-08

Defiance and determination: Sheikh Nabil Kaouk on Lebanon's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-06

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16

Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More