Berri meets Papal Ambassador to Lebanon and follows up on developments with head of UNTSO team

Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 09:39
High views
Berri meets Papal Ambassador to Lebanon and follows up on developments with head of UNTSO team
0min
Berri meets Papal Ambassador to Lebanon and follows up on developments with head of UNTSO team

Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, presented at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh with the Papal Ambassador to Lebanon, Bishop Paolo Borgia, the general situation and political developments.

Moreover, he followed the developments of the political and field conditions in light of Israel's continued aggression against the southern Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine, during his meeting with the head of the United Nations Truce Organization Team (UNTSO), General Patrick Gosha, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the head of the Truce Supervision Organization Team in Lebanon, Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Kearns.

Furthermore, Berri welcomed the Deputy Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria, Najat Rushdi, where the general situation in Lebanon and the region was presented.
 

Lebanon News

Berri

Papal Ambassador

Lebanon

Developments

UNTSO

Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression
