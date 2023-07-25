News
Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary
2023-07-25 | 08:47
Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary
Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, issued a memorandum declaring a national mourning day and the suspension of government administrations, public institutions, and municipalities on Friday, August 4.
The decision comes as the country marks the anniversary of the tragic Beirut Port explosion.
