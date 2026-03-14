France proposes peace plan for Lebanon requiring historic recognition of Israel: Axios

According to three sources familiar with the plan, the French government has drafted a proposal to end the war in Lebanon that would require the Lebanese government to take an unprecedented step: recognizing Israel. The plan is currently under review by Israel and the United States, Axios reports.



The sources said the Lebanese government has agreed to use the proposal as a basis for peace talks amid deep concerns that the renewed conflict—sparked by Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel—could lead to the destruction of the country.



Under the French proposal, Israel and Lebanon would enter negotiations, supported by the United States and France, to reach a “political declaration” within one month. Talks would begin at the senior diplomatic level before moving to top political leaders. French officials hope the negotiations will take place in Paris.



The proposed declaration would include Lebanon’s initial recognition of Israel and a commitment by the Lebanese government to respect Israel’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The plan also calls for the redeployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River, with Israel withdrawing from areas it has controlled since the start of the current conflict within one month.



UNIFIL forces would verify Hezbollah’s disarmament south of the Litani, while a coalition of countries, authorized by the U.N. Security Council, would oversee disarmament across the rest of Lebanon.



The proposal further stipulates that Lebanon declare its readiness to negotiate a permanent nonaggression agreement with Israel. Once the agreement is signed, Israel would withdraw from five sites in southern Lebanon currently held by its forces since November 2024.