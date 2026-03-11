Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP

Middle East News
11-03-2026 | 11:55
High views
0min
Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP

British consulting group Deloitte told its staff on Wednesday to vacate their offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre, a source with knowledge told AFP.

The decision came in the afternoon, said the source who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, after Iran threatened U.S. and Israel-linked economic targets and centres in the Middle East.

AFP

 

Middle East News

Deloitte

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

