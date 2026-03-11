News
Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP
Middle East News
11-03-2026 | 11:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP
British consulting group Deloitte told its staff on Wednesday to vacate their offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre, a source with knowledge told AFP.
The decision came in the afternoon, said the source who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, after Iran threatened U.S. and Israel-linked economic targets and centres in the Middle East.
AFP
Middle East News
Deloitte
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Next
Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company
Turkey's Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in
Previous
0
0
0
