Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati convened a meeting on Wednesday at the Grand Serail, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami and Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, along with deputy governors of Lebanon's Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri, Bachir Yakzan, Salim Chahine, and Alexander Mouradian.



Also present at the meeting were the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makieh, and the Prime Minister's advisor, former Minister Nicolas Nahas.



Wednesday's meeting followed up on a previous meeting held on Monday between Mikati and the four deputy governors.



During the meeting, Mikati briefed the deputy governors on the agenda for the upcoming session of the Cabinet, scheduled for Thursday.



The session will address the country's financial and monetary conditions and discuss the appointment of a new Central Bank governor. However, many believe that this attempt is likely to fail.



According to sources, the Central Bank's deputy governors continue to demand a legal framework under which the government and parliament would bear responsibility for continuing to use mandatory reserves.



However, up to this moment, no such framework exists, and there is no indication of the government deciding.