35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

12-05-2025 | 06:15
35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar
35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

Several casualties were reported after individuals opened fire in celebration of the municipal and mukhtar election results in the North Lebanon and Akkar governorates.

In response, Lebanese Army units, supported by patrols from the Directorate of Intelligence, carried out raids in various areas across both governorates, arresting 35 people involved in the shootings. Weapons and live ammunition were seized during the operations.

The confiscated items were handed over, and investigations have begun under the supervision of the competent judiciary. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects linked to the incidents.

The Lebanese Army Command reiterated its call for citizens to refrain from celebratory gunfire, emphasizing the danger it poses to public safety and the legal consequences for those involved.

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam praises successful North Lebanon and Akkar elections
LBCI Previous

