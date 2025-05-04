Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel's main airport

Middle East News
04-05-2025 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel&#39;s main airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel's main airport

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack Sunday on Israel's main international airport, saying it was carried out in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport" with a "hypersonic ballistic missile," the Iran-backed Houthis said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Missile

Israel

Airport

LBCI Next
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
Israel vows to hit back hard after Yemen missile fire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Flights resume at Israel's main airport after Yemen missile: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-18

Yemen's Houthis claim missile launch at Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-03-15

Trump announces 'decisive' US strikes on Yemen's Houthi

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Israel army reports 'fall' near airport after bid to down Yemen missile

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Israel's Netanyahu vows multi-phase response against Yemen's Houthis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Israel army says missile that hit airport area was fired from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv to May 6 after airport attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel's main airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Interior minister: 195 complaints filed so far across Mount Lebanon districts

LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More