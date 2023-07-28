News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
2023-07-28 | 04:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Judge Ghada Aoun has decided to dismiss the complaint filed against BLOM Bank due to the absence of any criminal offense after experts audited the bank's accounts regarding money laundering, financial engineering, loans, and whether there was favoritism in transferring funds between influential individuals and regular depositors.
It was found that the bank did not commit any wrongdoing in this regard, according to the bank's attorney lawyer, Sakher El Hachem.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Judge Ghada Aoun
Complaint
BLOM Bank
Money Laundering
Loans
Funds
Depositors
Next
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Dialogue is a blow to the constitution, Taif Agreement unimplemented for 30 years
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: There is a commitment from the deputy governors to bear the responsibility
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-25
Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-25
Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-24
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-24
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
0
Lebanon News
06:28
Siniora's media office fires back at Salameh: Siniora stood alone in opposing series of ranks and salaries
Lebanon News
06:28
Siniora's media office fires back at Salameh: Siniora stood alone in opposing series of ranks and salaries
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Abou Faour to LBCI: There is a lack of clarity regarding the format and content of the dialogue
Lebanon News
05:23
Abou Faour to LBCI: There is a lack of clarity regarding the format and content of the dialogue
0
Lebanon News
05:07
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Dialogue is a blow to the constitution, Taif Agreement unimplemented for 30 years
Lebanon News
05:07
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Dialogue is a blow to the constitution, Taif Agreement unimplemented for 30 years
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:34
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
World News
07:34
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
2
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
4
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
5
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
7
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
8
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More