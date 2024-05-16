Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it fired more than sixty rockets at Israeli positions in response to overnight strikes on eastern Lebanon.



In a statement, the party said, "In response to the Israeli enemy's attacks last night on the Bekaa region, resistance fighters launched a rocket attack with more than sixty Katyusha rockets on the command headquarters of the 210th Golan Division and other Israeli positions."



The Israeli army had announced targeting Hezbollah positions, including a site linked to a "precision missile project."



AFP