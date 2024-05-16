Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati ''renewed Lebanon's commitment to international legal decisions," during his speech at the Bahrain Summit.



Mikati urged for action to compel Israel to withdraw from Lebanon's occupied territories, cease its violations, and halt its ground, naval, and aerial aggressions.



He emphasized the full implementation of Resolution 1701 within a comprehensive framework, supported by clear and declared international guarantees.



He expressed hope for activating the work of the Arab Contact Group in Syria to assist in achieving a shared Arab vision and devising a financial mechanism to secure the necessary resources to facilitate and expedite the return of Syrian refugees to their country.



Mikati stressed that "the Lebanese people are counting heavily on the active role of our Arab states, especially the members of the Quintet Committee, to help Lebanese political factions to successfully navigate through the process of electing a president.''