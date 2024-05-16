LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

2024-05-16 | 04:59
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI obtained a draft of the Manama Declaration, which affirmed support for the Lebanese Republic, its sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity.

The declaration urged all Lebanese parties to "prioritize the election of a president, enhance the work of constitutional institutions, address political and security challenges, implement necessary economic reforms, and strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces to safeguard Lebanon's security, stability, and internationally recognized borders against Israeli aggression."

