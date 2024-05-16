Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam

Lebanon News
2024-05-16 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam

Israeli artillery and phosphorus bombardment on Al-Maslakh area in the town of Khiam on Thursday caused a fire to break out, and civil defense and ambulance teams headed to the place, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

In addition, the agency reported artillery shelling on the Marjayoun plain and Al-Awaidah hill towards Odaisseh.

Lebanon News

Fire

Israeli

Phosphorus

Bombardment

Khiam

LBCI Next
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:14

Israeli army fire kills three Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24

Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09

UNRWA closes office complex in East Jerusalem after 'Israeli extremists' attempted to set it on fire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08

Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian campaign 'Sahem' for Palestinians’ relief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More