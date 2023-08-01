Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast

Lebanon News
2023-08-01 | 07:30
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast
Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib convened with fifteen ambassadors and chargés d'affaires from signatory nations of the joint statement concerning the Beirut Port explosion at the United Nations Human Rights Council. 

The meeting commenced with a minute of silence to honor the souls lost in the blast.

During the meeting, the ambassadors presented Minister Bou Habib with a letter calling on the Lebanese authorities to expedite the judicial investigations into the Beirut Port explosion. 

They expressed concern over the sluggish progress thus far and urged against further hindrance.

Minister Bou Habib reiterated the Lebanese government's commitment to unveil the circumstances surrounding the Beirut Port explosion, emphasizing that the responsibility lies with the Lebanese judiciary, which must carry out its duties according to the laws and principles governing the judiciary under the principle of the separation of powers. 

He expressed hope that the process would proceed smoothly, whether within the judicial institutions or the constitutional bodies of the state.
 

