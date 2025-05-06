Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza

06-05-2025 | 13:00
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
2min
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Yemen's Hodeidah port following a drone and missile attack targeting Ben Gurion Airport and what the Houthis described as an "aerial blockade" of Israel, in addition to their earlier maritime blockade. 

Despite the Israeli response, Houthi threats continued, prompting dozens of international airlines to cancel all flights to Israel indefinitely.

As fears of escalation mount, Israeli civilians and educational institutions have resumed emergency drills simulating Houthi missile attacks, amid discussions of potentially declaring a wartime emergency. 

Some political and security officials have blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz for the deteriorating security situation.

While tensions with Yemen grow, the focus is also shifting back to Gaza, where Israel appears to be preparing for a major military campaign. 

The Israeli army has begun relocating troops and equipment from the Lebanese and Syrian fronts to the south, signaling readiness for what is being referred to as "Operation Gideon's Chariots." 

A recent intelligence assessment warned that simultaneous flare-ups in both Yemen and Gaza could lead to a sharp rise in missile attacks on Israeli territory.

According to Israeli media, the timing of the Gaza operation may coincide with U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the region. Israel has reportedly given Hamas time until that visit to agree to a prisoner exchange deal.

These developments come as Israeli security and intelligence agencies warn that decisions by Netanyahu's far-right coalition, including Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, risk plunging the country back into the security chaos that marked the early days of the October 7 Hamas-led attack, endangering the lives of remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza.

