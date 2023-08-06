Mikati meets with Palestinian officials to discuss peace efforts in Ain al-Hilweh

On Sunday, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received in his residence the member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Azzam al-Ahmad, in the presence of Acting Director-General of General Security Brigadier Elias al-Baysari, and the Director of Military Intelligence Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji.



The head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, Bassel el-Hassan, from the Palestinian side, the Secretary-General of the Fatah Movement, Fathi Abu Ardat, and the Secretary-General of the factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Lebanon, Ambassador Ashraf Dabour, were also present.



During the meeting, they discussed the situation in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp and the necessary measures to consolidate the ceasefire.







