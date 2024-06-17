Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

2024-06-17 | 00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is &#39;pushing us towards escalation&#39;
0min
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

The Israeli army said on Sunday that the intensive cross-border fire from Hezbollah on Israel could lead to a serious escalation.

In a video statement in English, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said, "Hezbollah's increasing attacks are pushing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation, which could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region."

Reuters

