Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

The Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, stated that Israel must first come out of Rafah before threatening to end its war there and start a war on Lebanon.



During the Eid al-Adha prayer, he asked, "What has it been doing on the Lebanese front so far?"



Sheikh Al-Khatib said: "Who are you threatening? You are threatening brave warriors who have dedicated their lives to God, who do not fear death and seek martyrdom."



He remarked that it is unfortunate that some internal positions align with the Israeli stance against Hezbollah, which is essential for Lebanon's survival.



The Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council emphasized that Lebanon will remain a country of coexistence and brotherhood, affirming that they will not allow Israel to divide or diminish it.



He added, "We did not sacrifice the blood of our martyrs for those driven by whims and instincts."



He added, "How can we celebrate while our people in Gaza and South Lebanon suffer? Their sacrifices have not been in vain; they have brought pride and honor. Those with heroes like you achieve pride and honor. Our nation's celebration includes such great figures."