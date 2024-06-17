Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

Lebanon News
2024-06-17 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

The Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, stated that Israel must first come out of Rafah before threatening to end its war there and start a war on Lebanon.

During the Eid al-Adha prayer, he asked, "What has it been doing on the Lebanese front so far?"

Sheikh Al-Khatib said: "Who are you threatening? You are threatening brave warriors who have dedicated their lives to God, who do not fear death and seek martyrdom."

He remarked that it is unfortunate that some internal positions align with the Israeli stance against Hezbollah, which is essential for Lebanon's survival.

The Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council emphasized that Lebanon will remain a country of coexistence and brotherhood, affirming that they will not allow Israel to divide or diminish it. 

He added, "We did not sacrifice the blood of our martyrs for those driven by whims and instincts."

He added, "How can we celebrate while our people in Gaza and South Lebanon suffer? Their sacrifices have not been in vain; they have brought pride and honor. Those with heroes like you achieve pride and honor. Our nation's celebration includes such great figures."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Coexistence

Brotherhood

Israel

Conflict

Front

Martyrs

LBCI Next
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13

Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-07

Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-28

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18

Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

LBCI
World News
10:12

Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries

LBCI
World News
10:06

China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More