Ukraine peace summit says 'dialogue between all parties' needed to end war

Dozens of countries at the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland said Sunday that Kyiv's "territorial integrity" should be respected and that "dialogue between all parties" would be necessary to find a lasting settlement.



"We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties," stated a final communique, supported by the vast majority of the more than 90 countries that attended the forum. The document also reaffirmed a commitment to the "territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine".



AFP