Five killed in armed attack in Acapulco, Mexico
World News
2024-05-24 | 03:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five killed in armed attack in Acapulco, Mexico
Five people were killed, and another person was injured on Thursday during an armed attack in Acapulco, in southern Mexico, three days after ten bodies were found in different neighborhoods of the city plagued by organized crime, according to the public prosecutor's office.
The Attorney General's Office in the state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, announced in a statement that it is investigating this attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people—four men and one woman—and the injury of another person.
The attack took place in a hardware store in a craft market near the main tourist avenue in this seaside resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
AFP
World News
Mexico
Acapulco
Armed
Attack
Crime
