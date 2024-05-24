Five killed in armed attack in Acapulco, Mexico

World News
2024-05-24 | 03:35
High views



Five people were killed, and another person was injured on Thursday during an armed attack in Acapulco, in southern Mexico, three days after ten bodies were found in different neighborhoods of the city plagued by organized crime, according to the public prosecutor's office.

The Attorney General's Office in the state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, announced in a statement that it is investigating this attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people—four men and one woman—and the injury of another person.

The attack took place in a hardware store in a craft market near the main tourist avenue in this seaside resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

AFP

World News

Mexico

Acapulco

Armed

Attack

Crime

