News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements
Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 08:27
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements
The caretaker Information Minister, Engineer Ziad Makari, received a delegation from the Labor Union, led by Bechara Al-Asmar, at his office in the ministry.
After the meeting, Al-Asmar pointed out that their visit was to thank the Information Minister for his continuous and persistent efforts to secure Lebanese Television employees' rights (Tele Liban). He stated that these rights include salary and entitlements since November 2021.
He emphasized that Minister Makari informed them that these entitlements are ready at the Finance Ministry's Treasury Department and are being executed and made available for disbursement.
He called for a positive approach between the union of Tele Liban employees and the Information Ministry, as the minister is working to address the root causes of the dire situation at the television station by securing the necessary revenues to ensure a type of balance and financial independence for Tele Liban.
Al-Asmar stated that a positive resolution begins with a dialogue with the minister to end the harmful strike, especially considering that Tele Liban is the national television that conveys the voice of the Lebanese people beyond sectarian and factional boundaries.
Lebanon News
Information
Minister
Assure
Progress
Tele Liban
Employee
Entitlements
Next
Interior Minister stands firm: Securing Lebanon's future amidst armed challenges
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
0
Lebanon News
12:52
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
Lebanon News
12:52
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Ministerial Meeting in Diman: Power Struggle and Challenges to Constitutionalism
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Ministerial Meeting in Diman: Power Struggle and Challenges to Constitutionalism
0
Variety and Tech
09:29
Musk offers to pay legal bills for employees who had problems working because of posts on "X"
Variety and Tech
09:29
Musk offers to pay legal bills for employees who had problems working because of posts on "X"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:52
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
Lebanon News
12:52
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story
0
Lebanon News
09:29
Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions
Lebanon News
09:29
Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-21
Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
2023-05-21
Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit
0
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Khalil: Reformative Budget Approval Enables Financial Recovery
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Khalil: Reformative Budget Approval Enables Financial Recovery
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:01
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed
Lebanon News
04:01
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
2
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
4
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
7
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
8
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More