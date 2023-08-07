Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements

The caretaker Information Minister, Engineer Ziad Makari, received a delegation from the Labor Union, led by Bechara Al-Asmar, at his office in the ministry.



After the meeting, Al-Asmar pointed out that their visit was to thank the Information Minister for his continuous and persistent efforts to secure Lebanese Television employees' rights (Tele Liban). He stated that these rights include salary and entitlements since November 2021.



He emphasized that Minister Makari informed them that these entitlements are ready at the Finance Ministry's Treasury Department and are being executed and made available for disbursement.



He called for a positive approach between the union of Tele Liban employees and the Information Ministry, as the minister is working to address the root causes of the dire situation at the television station by securing the necessary revenues to ensure a type of balance and financial independence for Tele Liban.



Al-Asmar stated that a positive resolution begins with a dialogue with the minister to end the harmful strike, especially considering that Tele Liban is the national television that conveys the voice of the Lebanese people beyond sectarian and factional boundaries.





