Slovak Defense Minister describes attack on the Prime Minister as a 'political assault'

World News
2024-05-15 | 14:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Slovak Defense Minister describes attack on the Prime Minister as a &#39;political assault&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Slovak Defense Minister describes attack on the Prime Minister as a 'political assault'

The Slovak Defense Minister announced that the attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot several times on Wednesday, is a "political assault."

Robert Kalinak said during a press conference held at the hospital where Fico is undergoing surgery: "What happened is a political assault. This is entirely clear, and we must respond accordingly."

AFP 
 

World News

Slovakia

Robert Fico

Attack

Assault

LBCI Next
Zelenskyy cancels scheduled Friday visit to Spain
Taiwan reports 45 Chinese aircraft flying near its airspace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27

Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:47

Diplomatic source: Turkey informs US that Israel's attack on Rafah is unacceptable

LBCI
World News
08:32

Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-14

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraqi military post

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:30

Foreign actors aim to influence US elections, spy chief says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:45

British aid shipment leaves Cyprus en route to Gaza coast pier

LBCI
World News
11:30

US imposes sanctions on two commanders of Sudan's paramilitary RSF

LBCI
World News
11:21

Fox News: Trump says he will accept debate with Biden on June 27

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-29

Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-16

Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 33,843

LBCI
World News
2024-05-08

Russia to target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
World News
00:03

US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More