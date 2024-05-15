News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tar El Waet
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15 | 13:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In a stance deepening the rift within Israel's political and military institutions, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his Gaza war policy and the "day after."
He accused him of rejecting discussions of the plans presented to him and calling for decisive decisions to be made, even if it comes at a political cost, warning that failing to make decisions regarding alternatives to Hamas in Gaza would undermine the military achievement.
Despite the United States' failure in its efforts to resume negotiations on the hostage exchange deal, it reached an agreement with Israel not to invade Rafah before a series of joint talks, to be initiated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Israel, preceded by a phone call with war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Rafah, the captive deal, and the "day after."
Awaiting the results of these talks, the Israeli army continued its pressure on the "Rafah file," bolstering its forces and machinery around the area, while intensifying its fighting in various sectors of the enclave.
Meanwhile, it ignored internal voices criticizing its return to combat in areas previously declared as having eliminated Hamas leadership and its military capabilities.
Amid US reservations about expanding the Rafah operation, Tel Aviv received an "American incentive" in the form of a $1 billion arms package to persuade it to accept the demand to postpone the Rafah invasion.
The army will use most of this aid in its war on Gaza and its residents.
Regarding the Rafah crossing, tensions escalated with Egypt following its seizure by the Israeli army.
Additionally, Cairo warned of withdrawing its ambassador from Tel Aviv in protest. Meanwhile, Israeli officials cautioned about the potential consequences if Egyptian mediation in the negotiations for captives is ceased.
Additionally, security and political figures urged not to yield to Egyptian pressure.
While Israeli protests escalated from the far north to the far south under the slogan of concluding an immediate captive exchange deal and ending the war, Israeli officials warned of the repercussions of expanding the fighting from the south to the northern front with Lebanon.
This largely follows the announcement that the government will not engage in negotiations regarding the demarcation of land borders with Lebanon. They argue it would be unable to gather the necessary majority for approval in the Knesset or through a popular vote.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Yoav Gallant
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lebanon
Hamas
Next
Updates on UNHCR Discussions: Accessing Syrian Refugee Data in Lebanon
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Israel: We prevent Hamas from rebuilding military capabilities in Jabalia, Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Israel: We prevent Hamas from rebuilding military capabilities in Jabalia, Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
US seeking to keep Israel, Hamas engaged in Gaza truce efforts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
US seeking to keep Israel, Hamas engaged in Gaza truce efforts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Jordan's Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel's Plans and Iran's Influence
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Jordan's Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel's Plans and Iran's Influence
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
From Sea to River: The Ongoing Palestinian Tragedy
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
From Sea to River: The Ongoing Palestinian Tragedy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Updates on UNHCR Discussions: Accessing Syrian Refugee Data in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Updates on UNHCR Discussions: Accessing Syrian Refugee Data in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-16
Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 33,843
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-16
Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 33,843
0
World News
2024-05-08
Russia to target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine
World News
2024-05-08
Russia to target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
2
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
3
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
5
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
6
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
7
World News
00:03
US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review
World News
00:03
US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More