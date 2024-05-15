Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In a stance deepening the rift within Israel's political and military institutions, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his Gaza war policy and the "day after."



He accused him of rejecting discussions of the plans presented to him and calling for decisive decisions to be made, even if it comes at a political cost, warning that failing to make decisions regarding alternatives to Hamas in Gaza would undermine the military achievement.



Despite the United States' failure in its efforts to resume negotiations on the hostage exchange deal, it reached an agreement with Israel not to invade Rafah before a series of joint talks, to be initiated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Israel, preceded by a phone call with war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Rafah, the captive deal, and the "day after."



Awaiting the results of these talks, the Israeli army continued its pressure on the "Rafah file," bolstering its forces and machinery around the area, while intensifying its fighting in various sectors of the enclave.



Meanwhile, it ignored internal voices criticizing its return to combat in areas previously declared as having eliminated Hamas leadership and its military capabilities.



Amid US reservations about expanding the Rafah operation, Tel Aviv received an "American incentive" in the form of a $1 billion arms package to persuade it to accept the demand to postpone the Rafah invasion.



The army will use most of this aid in its war on Gaza and its residents.



Regarding the Rafah crossing, tensions escalated with Egypt following its seizure by the Israeli army.



Additionally, Cairo warned of withdrawing its ambassador from Tel Aviv in protest. Meanwhile, Israeli officials cautioned about the potential consequences if Egyptian mediation in the negotiations for captives is ceased.



Additionally, security and political figures urged not to yield to Egyptian pressure.



While Israeli protests escalated from the far north to the far south under the slogan of concluding an immediate captive exchange deal and ending the war, Israeli officials warned of the repercussions of expanding the fighting from the south to the northern front with Lebanon.



This largely follows the announcement that the government will not engage in negotiations regarding the demarcation of land borders with Lebanon. They argue it would be unable to gather the necessary majority for approval in the Knesset or through a popular vote.