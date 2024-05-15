Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President

Lebanon News
2024-05-15 | 13:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President

The Quintet Committee's ambassadors, who met at the US Embassy, reviewed the efforts and actions they undertook in the previous phase to push the Lebanese towards electing a President.

The ambassadors discussed the steps they could take in the next stage, emphasizing that the responsibility for electing the president remains primarily a purely Lebanese matter, but it is not only a Lebanese necessity but also a regional need for Lebanon to be present in any future settlement.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Quintet Committee

President

elections

LBCI Next
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-18

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-14

From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-29

Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-16

Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 33,843

LBCI
World News
2024-05-08

Russia to target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-09

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
World News
00:03

US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More