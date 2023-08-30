Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
0min
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

The head of the Lebanese community in Gabon, Hassan Mezher, confirmed that "the entire Lebanese community is fine following the military coup that took place Wednesday morning, and the situation is almost normal." 

He pointed out that they are in their homes following the developments and "fine along with their properties and businesses."

In a phone call with the National News Agency, he said: "Our team and I are working on full coordination and monitoring with the Lebanese Ambassador, Aline Younes, who is tirelessly working to meet the needs of the Lebanese here and reassure them." 

He also mentioned, "the restoration of all communications to the country after a three-day isolation, which is a positive development that provides more reassurance among the Lebanese here in Gabon and their families in Lebanon."
 

