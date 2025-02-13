News
President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18
Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized Lebanon's ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory by February 18, confirming that the country is in active communication with influential states, particularly the United States and France, to secure a proper resolution.
During a meeting with the President of the Press Syndicate and its delegation, President Aoun stressed the importance of regaining the trust of nations, urging Arab and Gulf countries to invest in Lebanon's recovery.
"We want to regain the confidence of nations and encourage our Arab and Gulf brothers to invest in Lebanon," he stated.
On the role of media, President Aoun underlined its significant impact, asserting that it could either be a force for construction or destruction. He called on journalists to contribute positively to Lebanon's recovery, urging constructive criticism when mistakes are made.
"Criticize us if we commit mistakes, but let your criticism be constructive and free of personal attacks," he added. He emphasized his desire to leave office with a clear conscience after six years, proud of his contributions.
In other engagements, President Aoun received a delegation from the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, headed by MP Mohammad Raad and Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Haraldstad, who delivered a message from King Harald V of Norway congratulating him on his presidential election and wishing prosperity for the Lebanese people.
Additionally, President Aoun met with the Lebanese Ambassador to Liberia, Henry Coston, who conveyed the greetings of the Lebanese community in Liberia, expressing hope that the current presidential term would mark the beginning of stability and prosperity for Lebanon. The President provided directives for the next steps in Lebanese diplomacy.
At the Presidential Palace in Baabda, President Aoun also welcomed Abdullah Fahd Al-Shami, Director of the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait, accompanied by the institute's public relations manager, Karim Darwish, and Lebanese representative in the institute's Board of Trustees, Lamia Moubayed.
The meeting focused on strengthening Lebanese-Kuwaiti relations, with Al-Shami expressing the Institute's readiness to contribute to Lebanon's reconstruction.
Furthermore, President Aoun received a congratulatory message on his election from Ali Hassan Khalil, Head of the Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait, which wished him success in his presidential duties, hoping for Lebanon's advancement under his leadership.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Efforts
Israeli
Withdrawal
