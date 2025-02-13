President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18

Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 08:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized Lebanon's ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory by February 18, confirming that the country is in active communication with influential states, particularly the United States and France, to secure a proper resolution.
 
During a meeting with the President of the Press Syndicate and its delegation, President Aoun stressed the importance of regaining the trust of nations, urging Arab and Gulf countries to invest in Lebanon's recovery. 

"We want to regain the confidence of nations and encourage our Arab and Gulf brothers to invest in Lebanon," he stated.

On the role of media, President Aoun underlined its significant impact, asserting that it could either be a force for construction or destruction. He called on journalists to contribute positively to Lebanon's recovery, urging constructive criticism when mistakes are made. 

"Criticize us if we commit mistakes, but let your criticism be constructive and free of personal attacks," he added. He emphasized his desire to leave office with a clear conscience after six years, proud of his contributions.
 
In other engagements, President Aoun received a delegation from the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, headed by MP Mohammad Raad and Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Haraldstad, who delivered a message from King Harald V of Norway congratulating him on his presidential election and wishing prosperity for the Lebanese people.

Additionally, President Aoun met with the Lebanese Ambassador to Liberia, Henry Coston, who conveyed the greetings of the Lebanese community in Liberia, expressing hope that the current presidential term would mark the beginning of stability and prosperity for Lebanon. The President provided directives for the next steps in Lebanese diplomacy.

At the Presidential Palace in Baabda, President Aoun also welcomed Abdullah Fahd Al-Shami, Director of the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait, accompanied by the institute's public relations manager, Karim Darwish, and Lebanese representative in the institute's Board of Trustees, Lamia Moubayed. 
 
The meeting focused on strengthening Lebanese-Kuwaiti relations, with Al-Shami expressing the Institute's readiness to contribute to Lebanon's reconstruction.

Furthermore, President Aoun received a congratulatory message on his election from Ali Hassan Khalil, Head of the Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait, which wished him success in his presidential duties, hoping for Lebanon's advancement under his leadership.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Efforts

Israeli

Withdrawal

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Lebanon's President Aoun calls on EU countries to push Israel for timely withdrawal by February 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31

Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-11

Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:13

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More