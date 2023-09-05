Defense Minister meets US Ambassador Shea

Lebanon News
2023-09-05 | 05:35
High views
Defense Minister meets US Ambassador Shea
Defense Minister meets US Ambassador Shea

Defense Minister Maurice Sleem met with the United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, and a delegation from the embassy at his office in Yarze on Tuesday. 

They discussed military matters and the support received from the United States. 

The army's role in maintaining security and stability in the country was emphasized during the meeting.

Lebanon News

Defense

Minister

Maurice Sleem

US

Ambassador

Dorothy Shea

