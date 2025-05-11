News
Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman concludes after three hours: Axios
World News
11-05-2025 | 09:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman concludes after three hours: Axios
Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported Sunday, citing a source, that the fourth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Oman wrapped up after more than three hours of discussions.
World News
Middle East News
Nuclear
Negotiations
United States
Iran
Oman
