Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman concludes after three hours: Axios

World News
11-05-2025 | 09:29
Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman concludes after three hours: Axios

Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported Sunday, citing a source, that the fourth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Oman wrapped up after more than three hours of discussions.
 

World News

Middle East News

Nuclear

Negotiations

United States

Iran

Oman

