Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

A tragic incident occurred during a paragliding session in Sahel Aalma, where a man fell while flying with an instructor, leading to his death.



The deceased, identified as H.M.M., from Miniyeh, was on a sightseeing trip with instructor N.A.A., who works with a paragliding company operating in Jounieh and other areas.



According to initial security reports obtained by LBCI, the man, H.M.M., was not properly secured after the flight took off from Harissa, causing him to fall from a high altitude above Sahel Aalma before landing.



The instructor fled the scene, and security forces are actively searching for him, armed with all the preliminary information related to the incident, including the camera data that was with him. The owner of the paragliding company, S.M., has been arrested.



Initial reports caused confusion over the victim's identity, as he was carrying the ID of another person named M.A.