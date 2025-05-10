Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

Lebanon News
10-05-2025 | 11:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

A tragic incident occurred during a paragliding session in Sahel Aalma, where a man fell while flying with an instructor, leading to his death.

The deceased, identified as H.M.M., from Miniyeh, was on a sightseeing trip with instructor N.A.A., who works with a paragliding company operating in Jounieh and other areas.

According to initial security reports obtained by LBCI, the man, H.M.M., was not properly secured after the flight took off from Harissa, causing him to fall from a high altitude above Sahel Aalma before landing.

The instructor fled the scene, and security forces are actively searching for him, armed with all the preliminary information related to the incident, including the camera data that was with him. The owner of the paragliding company, S.M., has been arrested.

Initial reports caused confusion over the victim's identity, as he was carrying the ID of another person named M.A.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Paragliding

Fatality

Instructor

Accident

Jounieh

LBCI Next
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-13

Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11

Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31

Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: What LBCI sources have confirmed so far

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09

UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More