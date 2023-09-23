News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies
Lebanon News
2023-09-23 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies
Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, presented a multitude of ideas and measures related to monetary stability and addressing the financial crisis in an expanded meeting.
These included actions and interventions by the Central Bank of Lebanon to navigate the upcoming phase without any disruptions until the election of a president, the resumption of the political process, and the approval of a comprehensive recovery plan.
This took place during a dinner hosted by Hadi Soupra, a member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Lebanese Gulf Business Councils.
After extensive and detailed discussions regarding these ideas and measures, there was a consensus between Mansouri and the economic bodies on the necessity of implementing measures that would alleviate the concerns of depositors, reopen banks, and stimulate the economic wheel.
An agreement was reached to hold a meeting between Mansouri and the economic bodies to discuss all ideas and proposals in depth and to establish cooperation that serves the interests of Lebanon and its people.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
BDL
Mansouri
Economy
Crisis
Next
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:25
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
Lebanon News
07:25
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
0
Press Highlights
01:41
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
Press Highlights
01:41
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
0
Press Highlights
00:46
Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander
Press Highlights
00:46
Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-24
Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash
World News
2023-08-24
Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners
0
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
2
Press Highlights
01:41
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
Press Highlights
01:41
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
3
Press Highlights
00:46
Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander
Press Highlights
00:46
Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander
4
Lebanon News
07:25
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
Lebanon News
07:25
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
5
Lebanon News
06:58
Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies
Lebanon News
06:58
Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies
6
World News
12:32
UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed
World News
12:32
UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed
7
World News
16:02
Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit
World News
16:02
Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit
8
Middle East News
13:25
Three dead in Iran dust storms
Middle East News
13:25
Three dead in Iran dust storms
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More