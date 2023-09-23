Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies

Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, presented a multitude of ideas and measures related to monetary stability and addressing the financial crisis in an expanded meeting.



These included actions and interventions by the Central Bank of Lebanon to navigate the upcoming phase without any disruptions until the election of a president, the resumption of the political process, and the approval of a comprehensive recovery plan.



This took place during a dinner hosted by Hadi Soupra, a member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Lebanese Gulf Business Councils.



After extensive and detailed discussions regarding these ideas and measures, there was a consensus between Mansouri and the economic bodies on the necessity of implementing measures that would alleviate the concerns of depositors, reopen banks, and stimulate the economic wheel.



An agreement was reached to hold a meeting between Mansouri and the economic bodies to discuss all ideas and proposals in depth and to establish cooperation that serves the interests of Lebanon and its people.





