Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies

Lebanon News
2023-09-23 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies

Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, presented a multitude of ideas and measures related to monetary stability and addressing the financial crisis in an expanded meeting. 

These included actions and interventions by the Central Bank of Lebanon to navigate the upcoming phase without any disruptions until the election of a president, the resumption of the political process, and the approval of a comprehensive recovery plan.

This took place during a dinner hosted by Hadi Soupra, a member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Lebanese Gulf Business Councils.

After extensive and detailed discussions regarding these ideas and measures, there was a consensus between Mansouri and the economic bodies on the necessity of implementing measures that would alleviate the concerns of depositors, reopen banks, and stimulate the economic wheel.

An agreement was reached to hold a meeting between Mansouri and the economic bodies to discuss all ideas and proposals in depth and to establish cooperation that serves the interests of Lebanon and its people.
 
 
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

BDL

Mansouri

Economy

Crisis

LBCI Next
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-31

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-24

Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More