Ukraine claims Russia launched 623 drones and missiles overnight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that Russia launched a large-scale attack overnight, launching 597 drones and 26 long-range missiles, calling for sanctions against Moscow, which has intensified its strikes in recent weeks.





"Russia launched 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of which were Iranian-made Shahid drones," Zelensky said.





The Ukrainian Air Force announced that it had shot down 319 Shahid drones and 25 missiles, noting that "five sites" were hit by one missile and about 20 drones without providing additional details.





Zelensky called on his Western allies to provide "more than just signals" to stop the war waged by Russia since February 2022. "The pace of Russian air strikes requires quick decisions, and they can be halted now through sanctions," he said.





He also stressed the need to punish those who "help Russia produce drones and profit from oil."





Oil exports are crucial to the Russian economy, particularly in light of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.



AFP