News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine claims Russia launched 623 drones and missiles overnight
World News
12-07-2025 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine claims Russia launched 623 drones and missiles overnight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that Russia launched a large-scale attack overnight, launching 597 drones and 26 long-range missiles, calling for sanctions against Moscow, which has intensified its strikes in recent weeks.
"Russia launched 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of which were Iranian-made Shahid drones," Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced that it had shot down 319 Shahid drones and 25 missiles, noting that "five sites" were hit by one missile and about 20 drones without providing additional details.
Zelensky called on his Western allies to provide "more than just signals" to stop the war waged by Russia since February 2022. "The pace of Russian air strikes requires quick decisions, and they can be halted now through sanctions," he said.
He also stressed the need to punish those who "help Russia produce drones and profit from oil."
Oil exports are crucial to the Russian economy, particularly in light of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Politics
Europe
Next
Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'
New page opened for Turkey following PKK disarmament, Erdogan says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-23
Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelensky
World News
2025-06-23
Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelensky
0
World News
2025-07-04
Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles
World News
2025-07-04
Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles
0
World News
2025-07-09
Russia launches record 728 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force says
World News
2025-07-09
Russia launches record 728 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force says
0
World News
2025-05-26
Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
World News
2025-05-26
Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:49
Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'
World News
08:49
Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'
0
World News
04:19
New page opened for Turkey following PKK disarmament, Erdogan says
World News
04:19
New page opened for Turkey following PKK disarmament, Erdogan says
0
World News
03:15
Russia's drones and missile barrage targets Ukraine's west, kills two
World News
03:15
Russia's drones and missile barrage targets Ukraine's west, kills two
0
World News
00:30
US aware of reported death of American after beating by Israeli settlers
World News
00:30
US aware of reported death of American after beating by Israeli settlers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
4
Lebanon News
10:30
Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon's new Financial Prosecutor
Lebanon News
10:30
Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon's new Financial Prosecutor
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
6
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
8
Lebanon News
09:01
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:01
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More