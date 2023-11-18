Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul

Lebanon News
2023-11-18 | 06:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul

An Israeli airstrike has targeted an aluminum factory in Toul, Nabatieh on Saturday dawn, causing significant losses without recording any injuries. 

The civil defense in the Islamic Risala Scout Association worked to extinguish the fire.

Since the outbreak of the clashes on the borders, this is the first time this area has been targeted.
 

Lebanon News

Nabatieh

Toul

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

LBCI Next
Patriarch Al-Rahi advocates Army Commander’s term extension
MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan to LBCI: It is better to extend the Army Commander's term
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-17

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Patriarch Al-Rahi advocates Army Commander’s term extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan to LBCI: It is better to extend the Army Commander's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Army Commander's issue is turning into a challenge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:03

US sanctions seven people in Iraq due to attacks on its forces

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Geagea: Gebran Bassil's behavior makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More