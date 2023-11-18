MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan affirmed that nothing seems conclusive at this moment regarding the fate of the position of the army commander, indicating that "logic must prevail in this matter, and logic dictates extending the term of the current army commander."



On LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Abu al-Hassan stated: "It is better today to extend the term of the army commander and appoint the military council because there is a vacancy in the chief of staff position, and extension is not possible."



He added, "Our stance has been clear from the beginning, which is to avoid a vacuum and a void. For this reason, we have been calling for the election of a president and the formation of a government, whether through the democratic process or consensus and agreement on a unifying figure.”



“We have also been trying to avoid a vacuum in the security institutions,” he continued.



In addition, Abu al-Hassan emphasized that "we have only one option, which is to extend the term of the army commander, and the appointment should come after the election of the president and the formation of the government."







