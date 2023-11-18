News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Patriarch Al-Rahi advocates Army Commander’s term extension
Lebanon News
2023-11-18 | 06:19
Nidaa Al-Watan has learned that Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi is preparing to launch a campaign in his Sunday sermon, rejecting any interference with the army leadership and calling for the extension of General Joseph Aoun's term.
Lebanon News
Patriarch
Al-Rahi
Lebanon
Army Commander
Joseph Aoun
0
Breaking Headlines
07:55
Dozens of dead and injured in Al-Fakhoura school massacre in Jabalia, north of Gaza
Middle East News
07:44
Jordan rejects possibility of deploying Arab forces in Gaza after war ends
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
World News
07:22
French Minister of Armed Forces visits Qatar for second time in 48 hours
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
Lebanon News
05:48
MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan to LBCI: It is better to extend the Army Commander's term
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Army Commander's issue is turning into a challenge
0
Lebanon News
10:02
Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
World News
14:03
US sanctions seven people in Iraq due to attacks on its forces
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:04
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara
Lebanon News
12:59
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
Lebanon News
10:02
Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations
Lebanon News
08:43
Geagea: Gebran Bassil's behavior makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war
